South Asia nations welcome US return to JCPOA

As several reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) proved, Iran sincerely complied with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but former US President Donald Trump pulled out his country from the international agreement and escalated tensions between the two countries.

Trump imposed the so-called maximum pressure on Iran, but he reached no one of his objectives, because the Islamic Republic succeeded in standing against the crippling pressures.

However, the withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA and Washington’s pressure on other signatories to the deal to renege implementing their commitments, pushed Tehran toward suspending some of its obligations on nuclear program.

***Impacts of US return to JCPOA for southern Asia

India declared that the country’s refineries will resume oil import from Iran, if the US lifts sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Energy experts in India emphasized that the resumption of oil trade would be beneficial for both countries.

M K Surana, Chairman of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., announced that Iranian oil was one of import crudes for Indian refineries and India will welcome resumption of oil import from Iran. The condition of purchasing oil from Iran was very proper for India, he added.

In 2018-2019, India imported oil from Iran worth 111.9 billion dollars. Tehran provided New Delhi with good and competitive condition for oil import, but Western-led sanctions forced insurance firms to stop covering oil transportation from Iran.

Al-Monitor new website wrote that India was the second importer of Iranian oil; then, the lifting of the US sanctions will be very positive for India, because Iranian suggestions will decline cost of energy shipment. The revival of the JCPOA will also pave the ground for expansion of diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Tehran, the website mentioned.

The Hindu newspaper underlined that expansion of relations with Tehran is necessary for New Delhi. India intends to expand its economic ties; so, it started investment in Chabahar port in southern Iran, the daily said.

Voice of South Asia magazine emphasized that the potential improvement of ties between Iran and the US would help Pakistan balance between its relations with Tehran and Washington, and that the US return to the JCPOA could have positive impact on Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

According to the magazine, the improvement of Iran’s economic situation will be a good news for Afghanistan, because the neighboring country enjoys a vast trade ties with the Islamic Republic.

The Voice of South Asia further noted that Sri Lanka is very keen on the lifting of anti-Iran embargo, because the Islamic Republic is one of the most important destination of Sri Lankan tea and the source of oil export to the South Asian nation.

Iran Trade Development Organization reported that trade ties between Sri Lanka and the Islamic Republic has increased in recent years. The mutual trade topped 219 million dollars in 2019, comparing to the trade volume stood at 174 million dollars in 2011.

The US return to the JCPOA and the lifting of sanctions seem to be a positive development for the South Asia countries, which have economic, political and social relations with Iran.

