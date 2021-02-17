Iran’s JCPOA measures based on distrust in West

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Vienna said that he handed Tehran’s letter to the IAEA to inform the nuclear watchdog of termination of Iran’s voluntary measures under the JCPOA.

He said that the measure is taken in accordance with a law passed in Iranian parliament that obliges the government to end the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and protect Iran’s rights under Paragraph 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Taking into consideration the consequences of Iran’s decision, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has offered to take a trip to Iran for talks on this issue, according to Wall Street Journal correspondent Laurence Norman.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with NPR on Tuesday that ‘the path to diplomacy is open right now’.

Ignoring the fact that the US was the party that violated both the JCPOA and UN Security Council resolution 2231, Blinken added, “Iran is still a ways away from being in compliance (with the deal). So we’ll have to see what it does.”

Meanwhile, US Special Envoy on Iran Robert Malley had a phone call with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister to exchange opinions on Iran’s nuclear issue.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had a conversation with Grossi, following the joint statement made by European parties to the JCPOA – Britain, France and Germany. These communications bespeaks Europe’s deep concern on the future of the CJPOA.

Iran has repeatedly stated that its measures were all reversible and its nuclear activities were totally peaceful, as the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has prohibited any type of mass destruction and nuclear weapons in a regional context.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the US foreign policy is still based on the wrong procedures left from the previous US administration.

“The current US is in no way different from the Trump US. This can be an embarrassment to those who based their election campaign on distancing from Trump. If their diplomacy is to correct the wrong path, Iran will answer properly to this policy as it has said,” Khatibzadeh underlined.

