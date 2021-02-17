Supreme Leader speaks live to people of Tabriz on uprising anniv

The Supreme Leader underlined, "In the situation resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic and prohibition of gatherings, do not forget to do prayers peculiar to the Rajab Month at home."

In his speech, the Supreme Leader congratulated Iranians on the beginning of Rajab month.

He said, "I hope everybody enjoys the spiritual blessings of this month. Well, there is no gathering this month and what was possible for the people every year in religious gatherings, this year is not possible. However, do not ignore to do Rajab Month prayers at home. The temporary ban on gatherings should not make us neglect the blessings of this month and praying to the Divine Threshold."Leader's speech through a video conference is held on the occasion of the uprising which took place on February 18, 1978.

The event falls on February 17 this year.

Each year, the Leader used to meet with the people of Tabriz on the occasion but this year, the meeting is held online due to the pandemic which has killed over 2,420,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

