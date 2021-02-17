Iran, Azerbaijan review ways to expand parliamentary ties

First vice-speaker of Azerbaijan Parliament, chairman of the committee on defense, security and fight against corruption said that the Iranian and Azeri Governments are willing to develop diplomatic ties in different aspects.

He said that the agreements already signed between the two countries are very important law for the development of relations.

Ziyafat Asgarov said that parliamentary ties serve as confidence-building for relations in the post-coronavirus era.

Zonnouri said for his part that there are great capacities for economic cooperation and that the parliaments can help in this regard.

Zonnouri highlighted the joint efforts for development of the north-south and south-west international transport corridors and Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan in various fields.

Referring to the potentials of Iranian companies, he said that Iranian companies are ready to work for carrying out development projects in Azerbaijan.

Iranian parliamentary delegation also held talks with Head of the National delegation to the PACE Samad Seyidov.

Meanwhile, the delegation will hold talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary relations.

