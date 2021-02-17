Iran-Armenia knowledge-based firms discuss developing relations

Speaking in the meeting, Ali Vahdat stressed the readiness of Iran's Innovation and Prosperity Fund for reinforcing knowledge-based companies’ exports.

Referring to Iran's Innovation and Prosperity Fund’s support for creating necessary export facilities and platforms as well as permanent exhibitions in foreign countries, he said Iranian similar bases are now in place with China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Iran is also after holding exhibition in Syria and Kenya, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Parviz Karami who is in charge of affairs related to knowledge-based firms said that representatives of 40 Iranian technology companies have been dispatched to Armenia to develop the market for knowledge-based products made in global markets.

Pointing to the dispatch of a 40-member delegation of knowledge-based and creative companies to Armenia, Karami said that with the support of the innovation and prosperity fund and the center for international interactions, the Deputy of Science and Technology arrived in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia today.

He added that knowledge-based and creative companies are presented in the fields of "textile", "agriculture and machinery", "building", "petrochemical", "cosmetics", "organic food" and "digital products".

Commenting on the high capacity of Eurasia market, he said Eurasia is an important market for Iranian knowledge-based products.

He noted that the joint economic, political and cultural activities between Iran and Armenia is an opportunity for developing exports to Armenia.

