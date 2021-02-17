Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 17

** IRAN DAILY

-- Enemy’s plot to cause famine, disrupt goods supply in Iran foiled: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his administration’s policies have thwarted the hostile plans to cause food shortages and disrupt the supply of basic goods in the country under the so-called “maximum pressure” campaign.

In an address to a meeting of the government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters in Tehran on Tuesday, he said Iran has achieved great success in thwarting the enemy’s main evil purpose of creating famine, imposing unbearable pressures and causing disruption in the supply of basic goods in Iran.

-- Iran’s 10-month tire exports exceed 4.3m tons: TPO

Iran exported over 4.3 million tons of tires worth $8.7 million during the 10 months to January 19, 2021, according to statistics released by Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO).

The country produced 225,269 tons of tires during the 10-month period, showing a 20 percent rise compared to the corresponding figure of preceding year.

-- EIKO inaugurates Iran’s largest ethane complex

Executive Office of Imam Khomeini’s Order inaugurated the Parsian Ethane Complex, Iran’s largest ethane-producing plant in Mohr city of the southern province of Fars on Tuesday.

During a one-day visit to the industrial zones of Bushehr and Fars, Mohammad Mokhber, the EIKO, inaugurated the complex, which has a gas refining capacity of 75 million cubic meters per day.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials from the Energy Holding, the Tadbir Economic Group, Pars Oil Company and the Parsian Sepehr Refining Company.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran, Russia Navies Start Drill in Indian Ocean

Iran and Russia on Tuesday embarked on joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean which will include thwarting a mock pirate attack on a merchant ship.

Iran has recently conducted several military exercises in the face of provocative U.S. moves in the region.

Admiral Gholamreza Tahani told national television that night and day time firing was practiced. The drills also included "a variety of defensive formations towards the key part of the exercises which will be to free a merchant vessel attacked by pirates,” he said.

-- Iran Condemns Suspicious Attempts to Link Erbil Attack to Tehran

Iran on Tuesday condemned "suspicious attempts” to attribute the recent rocket attack in Erbil, the main city of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, saying the Islamic Republic is opposed to any move that disrupts peace and order in the neighboring Arab county. Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Iran rejects the "suspicious rumors” spread about the rocket attack that targeted a U.S. airbase in Erbil last night and condemns "suspicious attempts” to link the incident to the Islamic Republic.

--Occupying Regime Blocks Vaccine Shipment to Gaza

The Zionist regime has stopped shipment of coronavirus vaccines that are intended for front-line medical workers from entering the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said in a statement on Monday that the occupying regime bore "full responsibility” for blocking the shipment acquired by Palestinians.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran submits request to host World Cup qualifiers Group C

Iran officially submitted on Tuesday its request to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the 2022 World Cup qualifiers matches in Group C.

According to AFC’s decision, the Qualifiers have been postponed to June. Iran will play Hong Kong and Cambodia on June 3 and 7.

-- D-8 event promoting Iranian startups

Twenty Iranian startups are showcasing their achievements at the 3rd Technology Investment Meeting (TIM 2021) of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation which started in Tehran on Tuesday.

Pardis Technology Park is hosting the two-day event both virtually and in-person, aiming to address the investment potentials in Islamic developing countries in order to open up an opportunity for foreign and domestic investors.

-- Ancient petroglyphs discovered in western Iran

Another cluster of ancient petroglyphs has recently been discovered in a barren plain in Lorestan province, western Iran.

“The petroglyphs, which bear carved symbols and figures in the two colors of black and ocher, were discovered during an architectural survey conducted in Chegeni county of Lorestan province,” the provincial tourism chief, Seyyed Amin Qasemi, announced on Monday.

