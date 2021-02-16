UN envoy hails Iran's efforts to revive wetlands

The UNDP Resident Representative in Iran, Claudio Providas said in a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Ramsar International Convention, "Very important issues have been raised in the meeting and I congratulate the chairman and deputies of the Department of Environment Protection for their effort."

Providas also said that 2020 was a special year for everybody and many people lost their lives; so, "we have to remember two matters concerning COVID-19 and that is the disease showed to the world that disrupting balance will have negative impact on society and nature."

As to the significance of wetlands and the need to preserve water resources, he noted that the Islamic Republic has adopted good measures to revive Orumiyeh Lake and other wetlands throughout the country.

According to the UN envoy, pro-nature strategies are being observed in economic decision-makings and the world is changing its attitude to stop over-consumption of plastics.

The commemoration ceremony of the 50th anniversary of Ramsar International Convention was held in the presence of Iranian Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri at the Department of Environment in Tehran.

