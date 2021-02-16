India to join Iran-Russia joint naval drill in Indian Ocean: Iranian navy cmdr

Regarding joint naval drill in the north Indian ocean region, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Tuesday that the drill has taken place with the countries of the region and the world at the naval task, as it began today, the Russian navy joined the exercise and the Indian navy participated in the maritime naval drills.

Emphasizing that the drills are held in the Northern Indian Ocean with the goal of achieving collective security and collaborative training, he added: "Last year, Chinese Navy (PLA Navy or PLAN), a strong Navy, along with the powerful naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, this year, as the drills coincide with the Chinese new year, the Chinese announced that they would take part in the drill after the Chinese new year."

The main purpose of drill is to achieve collective security at the regional level, which will help the North Pacific security of the Indian ocean to continue in favor of all stakeholders, Khanzadi said.

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi termed India as one of the most powerful countries in the region, that is why the Indian Navy will join the drill this year.

"Holding this exercise demonstrates the naval power of the (Iranian) armed forces,” said deputy Iranian Army Commander for Coordination Admiral Habibollah Sayyari on Sunday.

"Iran’s navy is at a high level in terms of equipment, manpower, technique and tactics, commandment and control, communication, and access to new equipment,” he said, adding that this joint exercise is aimed at establishing security in the north Indian Ocean.

"When the powerful Russian navy conducts exercises with the navies of the Islamic Republic Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, it sends a clear message,” Admiral Sayyari added.

Russian ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan announced last week that Russian, Iranian, and Chinese will hold naval drills in the Indian Ocean in mid-February, the military exercise is intended to work out interaction during search and rescue operations and measures to ensure the safety of navigation, he added.

The last joint naval drills involving the three countries were held at the end of December 2019.

