Zarif hails significant growth in Tehran-Beijing ties

In an article published in the Chinese “People” daily newspaper on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of establishment of relations between Iran and China, the Iranian minister said that Tehran and Beijing have proved to be reliable partners for each other.

Leaders of both countries have reiterated on numerous occasions that the change in international conditions will leave no impact on cordial relations between the two countries, Zarif said.

Relations between Iran and China have remained strong in the course of time and have continued to grow even despite the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the minister said.

The two countries cooperate in economic areas and provide support for one another in the international arena, he added.

Referring to the “One Belt, One Road Initiative” as the most important step taken by China to assume a more active global role, Zarif voiced Iran’s readiness to make more contribution to the initiative.

Noting that China has grown to be a major political and economic power in the world and Iran is also a significant power in West Asia, Zarif said that Iran and China need to give a boost to bilateral relations more than ever.

The minister said that the Iranians will not forget those who provided support for the country during tough times.

