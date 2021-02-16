Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 16

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran to IAEA: Voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol ends next week

Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations said Tehran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the country decided to end voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) next week.

- Region’s peace, security to be ensured by regional states: President Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani in a meeting with the visiting foreign minister of Qatar said on Monday that regional peace and security will be materialized only through cooperation among regional states.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Bahrain Opposition Calls for Continued Fight Against Al Khalifah

Bahrain’s main opposition group, on the tenth anniversary of the popular uprising against the ruling Al Khalifah regime, has called for steadfast commitment to the fight against the ruling monarchy.

- Persepolis, Esteghlal Strikers Among Best Headers of 2020 AFC

The forward players of Iran’s Persepolis FC and Esteghlal FC have been nominated for the Best Headers of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran history book publishers to showcase latest offerings in virtual fair

Top Iranian history book publishers will put on view their latest offerings about contemporary history in a weeklong virtual fair opening on March 20.

- Raisi suggests prison inspection between Iran and the West

Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian Judiciary, has suggested that if Western countries are sincere in their respect for human rights they can open their prisons for inspection by Iran and in that situation Iran will be ready to open its prisons to them.

- We work hard to prepare Iran for qualifiers: Skocic

Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic says that they are working hard to prepare the team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

