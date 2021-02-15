Zionists will receive response to their wickedness: IRGC spokesman

Brigadier-General Ramezan Sharif said that the enemy uses media for psychological war against the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic system, and to disrupt people’s minds and beliefs.

He added that they try to implant in the youths' minds that the Shah and his American advisors were moving the country towards a big civilization and the Islamic Revolution stopped the progress.

But the achievements of Iran are not deniable – even for them, he said, adding that the all-out opposition of the enemies with the Islamic System is because of its intense power.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish