Speaking to reporters, Ali Reza Mohammadi Karajiran said on Monday that the products consisted of 3,500,000 tons of exports and 1 million tons of imports, container, palette, and oil transport.

He noted that railway transportation in Shahid Rajaie Port experienced 61 percent growth during five months.

Shahid Rajaee port having some 18 gantry cranes and 40 berths is the biggest and the most modernized container port in Iran.

9376**2050

