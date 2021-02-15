Iran, Russia set to begin joint Navy drills at Indian Ocean on Tuesday

Iranian and Russian Navy forces and aviation units of the Iranian Army and the IRGC will participate at “The Maritime Security Belt Exercise”, Gholamreza Tahani, the spokesman for the joint maneuvers said.

Russia has also dispatched a destroyer, a logistic warship and a helicopter to the maneuvers, he added.

The drills themed “Joint Cooperation at the sea for the security of maritime trade” will be staged at an area of 17,000 kilometers, the spokesman said.

Noting that the maneuvers carries the message of peace and friendship, Tahani said that boosting security of international maritime trade, fight against piracy and maritime terrorism, and sharing information about rescue and relief operations are on agenda of the Navy drills.

