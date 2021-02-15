Iranian CG praises services of Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation

Ahmad Mohammadi during a visit to the head office of the charity organization also met with the head of the organization Faisal Edhi.

He said he was pleased with being present among the founders and employees of the Eidhi Foundation, praising their humanitarian efforts and services to the people, especially the poor.

Edhi Foundation is Pakistan’s largest philanthropic organization that runs the largest volunteer ambulance network in the world, along with homeless shelters, orphanages, animal shelters and rehabilitation centers across Pakistan.

During natural disasters in Iran, including Bam earthquake and corona outbreak the foundation has provided significant assistance to the Iranian Red Crescent Society through Iran’s Consulate General in Karachi.

At the end of the meeting, the Iranian Consul General presented Iranian handicrafts to Faisal Edhi and thanked him for their assistance to the Iranian people and invited him to visit Iran.

It is pertinent to mention that in March this year Edhi foundation had donated US $200,000 to Iran to assist the country in the fight against coronavirus.

The foundation has over 300 centers across the country, in big cities, small towns and remote rural areas, providing medical aid, family planning and emergency assistance. They own air ambulances, providing quick access to far-flung areas.

Abdul Sattar Edhi, a famous Pakistani philanthropist and humanitarian, founded the Edhi Foundation in 1951. Since his death on July 8, 2016, the Edhi Foundation has been run primarily by his son Faisal Edhi.

