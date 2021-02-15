Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 15

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Delay in budget bill approval may harm economy, people’s livelihoods

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against letting an important issue, such as the country’s budget, to be subject to dispute and futile discussions, saying any delay in passing the budget bill for the next calendar year (which will start on March 21) can harm the domestic economy and people’s livelihoods.

Speaking at a meeting of the government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters in Tehran on Sunday, Rouhani added that an amendment to next year’s budget bill has been prepared based on the country’s current situation, adopting the approach of convergence and using domestic experts’ ideas and views.

-- Iran’s 10-month iron ore concentrate production tops 41.6m tons: IMIDRO

Iran produced over 41.6 million tons of iron ore concentrate during the 10 months to January 19, indicating a six-percent growth compared to the corresponding figure last year, according to statistics released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The country’s major mineral production companies produced 39.2 million tons of iron ore concentrate in the same period last year.

-- Khavazi urges expanding ties with FAO

Iranian Agriculture Minister Kazem Khavazi stressed the need for expansion of ties with the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for meeting the country’s agricultural needs.

“Developing Iran’s interactions with the FAO is essential for meeting the needs of the agricultural sector,” IRNA quoted Khavazi as saying.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Records Lowest COVID Deaths in Months

Iran on Sunday registered one of the lowest daily death rates from the coronavirus infection over the past nine months, as nearly 1.3 million patients have recovered in the country.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 7,390 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, taking overall caseload to above 1,518,000. Sixty-two people died, raising the death toll in Iran to 58,945, she added.

-- Russia, China, Iran to Hold Drill in Indian Ocean

Iran will hold a joint naval exercise with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean, a senior Iranian military official announced on Sunday.

"Holding this exercise demonstrates the naval power of the (Iranian) armed forces,” Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy Iranian Army coordinator, was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.

"Iran’s navy is at a high level in terms of equipment, manpower, technique and tactics, commandment and control, communication, and access to new equipment,” he said.

-- Iran Win Three Medals on Final Day of World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Iranian Para athletes have won three medals on the final day of the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

At the Men’s Shot Put F54, Hamed Amiri won a gold with 9.68 meters. The silver medal went to Greek Manolis Stefanoudakis who threw 8.13 meters and Emirati thrower Abdulla Mesbahi took the bronze medal with 6.32 meters.

Hajar Safarzadeh seized a silver at Women’s 400 Meters T12 with a time of 1:00. 36 minutes.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Defense chief says Iran’s missile capability acts as deterrent

Brigadier General Amir Hatami, the defense minister of Iran, has highlighted the Islamic Republic’s deterrent power based on domestically manufactured missiles with great accuracy and maneuverability.

Speaking to Tasnim news agency on Sunday, Hatami emphasized, “Iran is currently in the best state of defense and missile power.” “Today, all of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missiles are precise and have great maneuverability and the necessary explosive power to maintain the country’s defensive deterrence,” the minister remarked.

-- Iran’s sponge iron production leap outstanding

While Iran is fighting the U.S. severe sanctions on its economy, and the country’s different industrial and economic sectors have been affected by the limitations and difficulties caused by the sanctions condition, the country’s mining sector is moving forward noticeably, overcoming such barriers.

Among the mining sector’s different products, sponge iron is an outstanding example, as the production of this item is rising more and more in the country.

-- Discover outstanding example of Iranian bathhouse

In earlier times, bathhouses or hammams were not only places for bathing and cleaning up in Iran. They were also venues where people socialized, shared humor and news; a peaceful place for exchanging views about politics and everyday life.

Sultan Amir Ahmad Bathhouse, which is the subject of this article, is an outstanding example of such public places. The centuries-old bathhouse is located in the oasis city of Kashan on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir aka the Great Salt Desert.

The bathhouse is now a top tourist destination, featuring very eye-catching decorations. The lime and gypsum plaster of this building stare everyone’s eyes. Lime cutting, the art of sculpture, embossed on a surface of lime, is one of the most beautiful decorations of Iranian buildings.

