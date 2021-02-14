Afghan FM appreciates Iran's help for curbing fire in Herat

Atmar said that he sincerely thanks the Islamic Republic of Iran for curbing fires, preventing further damages, as well as opening the border and transporting more than 1,000 trucks to Iran.

Earlier, Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh expressed gratitude to Iran for sending engines and firefighters to bring the fire under control at the Islam Qala customs office near the border with Iran.

Afghan government expressed gratitude to Iran for sending engines and firefighters to bring the fire under control at Islam Qala customs office, as well as allowing hundreds of trucks to enter the country to stay safe from the fire, Saleh wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Huge blasts on the Afghanistan-Iran border spotted from space on Saturday evening, at least 60 injured in explosions at Islam Qala customs office near the Iranian border. Some 500 fuel trucks caught fire.

According to a senior official from Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province, the fire in Afghanistan’s Islam Qala border crossing had not spread to Iran’s Dogharoon post.

