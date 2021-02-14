Iran, Russia to hold second joint naval drill in Indian Ocean: Commander

Referring to the joint Iran-Russia naval drill, Rear-Admiral Sayyari talked about holding the second joint Iran-Russia naval drill in the south of the country in the near future, adding that the exercise represents the maritime authority of the armed forces.

He added that when the powerful Russian navy is conducting a military exercise with the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it contains a clear message.

According to Rear-Admiral Sayyari, the joint drill is aimed at securing the northern Indian Ocean.

