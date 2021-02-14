Iran to open cross-border customs office with Iraqi Kurdistan

Both sides emphasized the need to regulate border trade at the cross-border customs offices aiming to develop economic relations.

Earlier, Secretary of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Hamid Hosseini said that all of the Iran-Iraq border posts and customs offices are open except the Siranband border crossing in Kordestan Province western Iran.

Iraq has been the second biggest importer of Iranian goods and services in the first half of the Iranian year (starting on March 20, 2017), Hamid Hosseini said in a press conference in Iraq.

