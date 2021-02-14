Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 14

*** IRAN DAILY

-- US must lift sanctions to rejoin JCPOA: Iranian diplomat

The US government must remove the sanctions against Tehran in a verifiable manner in order to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said the Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

In an interview with the official website of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, khamenei.ir, which was published on Friday, Abbas Araqchi said in order for Iran to resume its commitments under the JCPOA, the White House must lift the sanctions that the administration of ex-president, Donald Trump, placed on Iran, including those stipulated in the deal and the bans imposed on the country under new pretexts.

-- Iran produces 18.7m tons of steel ingots in 10 months: IMIDRO

Iranian steelmakers churned out over 18.7 million tons of steel ingots during the 10 months to January 19, according to figures released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

According to statistics, steel complexes of Iran produced more than 1.6 million tons of crude steel during December 21, 2020–January 19, 2021.

--Plane carrying Iranian refinery materials lands in Venezuela: Report

A plane carrying Iranian catalysts has landed in Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the South American country amid a fuel crisis, a report said.

Three people familiar with the matter and flight-tracking data confirmed the shipment of the catalysts to the 955,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Paraguana Refining Complex, a crude oil refinery center in western Venezuela.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Steps Up COVID Vaccination Amid Warnings

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani warned Saturday of a COVID-19 "fourth wave” as cases rise in certain areas hit by the pandemic.

"This is a warning for all of us,” Rouhani said in televised remarks.

He said some cities in the southwestern province of Khuzestan were now "red” — the highest on Iran’s color-coded risk level — after weeks of low alert levels across the country.

"This means the beginning of moving toward the fourth wave. We all have to be vigilant to prevent this,” Rouhani added.

--Iran Rushes Help to Afghanistan After Fuel Tanker Blast

A fuel tanker exploded Saturday at the Islam Qala crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border, injuring at least seven people and causing a massive fire that consumed more than 500 trucks carrying natural gas and fuel, according to Afghan officials and Iranian state media.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast. Wahid Qatali, Herat’s provincial governor, said Afghan first responders did not have the means to put out the huge fire and had requested support from Iran in the form of fire-fighting aircraft.

Para Athletics Grand Prix: Iran Pocket Two More Gold Medals

Iranian athletes have won two more gold medals at the 2021 edition of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai.

Iran’s Mahdi Moradi claimed a gold medal at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Friday.

He came first at the Men’s Long Jump T/F13 with 6.57 meters. Kazakhstan’s rival took a silver medal with 6.44 meters and the Para athlete from Chinese Taipei won the bronze with 5.88 meters.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Steel ingot output by major producers rises 7%

Production of steel ingot by the subsidiaries of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) and the other major companies active in the mining sector has increased seven percent during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020 – January 19, 2021), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, the mentioned producers have produced 18.75 million tons of steel ingots during the ten-month period.

-- Prints by Iranian, international artists on view at Fajr Festival of Visual Arts

The 13th Fajr Festival of Visual Arts, underway in the Saba Art and Cultural Institute, is hanging a collection of prints by a number of Iranian and international artists in a special section.

Lieve Cosyns, Alwin Viaene, Barbara Lambert, Jan Vermandere, Kara Van Reusel, Mieke De Maeyer, Evan Rosato, Stef Bossuyt, Arielle Amir, Bernadette Colburn, Rebecca Giles, Lisa Hamilton, Rachel Hoffman, Emma Kellerdori Miller, Hayley Murphy, Christine Petty and Katrina Simonsen are among the international artists whose artworks are on view at the exhibit.

- Abyaneh village: a forum of living ancient traditions

Serenely situated at the foot of Mt Karkas in central Iran, the ancient village of Abyaneh is a warren of steep, twisting lanes and crumbling red mud-brick houses with lattice windows and fragile wooden balconies.One of the oldest in the country, Abyaneh is a top tourist destination for domestic and foreign holidaymakers.

It is a testament to both the age and isolation of Abyaneh that the elderly residents speak Middle Persian, an earlier incarnation of Farsi that largely disappeared some centuries ago, and many men still dress in the traditional wide-bottomed trousers and black waistcoats. Women's clothing features hijabs that cover the shoulders and are traditionally strewn with printed or embroidered red flowers.

