Iran, Yemen review latest developments in region

Irloo and Sharaf met and held talks on Saturday, according to the foreign media.

The two sides conferred on bilateral cooperation and the latest developments in the region and the Persian Gulf.

During the meeting, the two officials also examined the results of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffith's visit to Tehran.

Irloo said that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports a political solution, adding that there is no military solution for what has happened in Yemen.

