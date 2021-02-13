Feb 13, 2021, 7:55 PM
Iran, Nakhchivan discuss ways to expand border interactions

Baku, Feb 13, IRNA - The Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nakhchivan Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini and the border guard commander of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Niamuddin Taqiyev on Saturday discussed mutual cooperation in the field of expanding cross-border interactions and transit of goods between the two sides.

Pointing to the good neighborliness, especially transit interactions of goods between Iran and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Hosseini said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased with the restoration of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and this issue can be effective in increasing cooperation.

Taqiyev expressed his appreciation for the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions in maintaining the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and called it a sign of Iran's attention to friendship and brotherhood, good neighborly, as well as respect for international law.

