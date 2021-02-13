Iran in contact with Afghan officials over blast in border: FM spox

Khatibzadeh reacted to the explosion of fuel tankers at a customs post in Afghanistan’s border town of Islam Qala near the Iranian border Saturday noon that has caused no loss of life or financial damage in the Dogharoun border of Iran.

ٍIran's border was kept open to trucks, cars, and people who had fled to Iran's borders to escape the fire, he underlined.

Earlier on Saturday, Border Guards Commander of Khorasan Razavi Brigadier General Majid Shoja noted that the forces are on high alert in the explosion-hit area and there are no problems in terms of the facilities and equipment needed.

Iran to dispatch rescue team to the area as asked by Herat governor

The Head of the Crisis Management Department of Khorasan Razavi Province said that the governor of Herat has asked Iran for urgent assistance to contain the blaze.

Mohsen Nejat added that relief and rescue forces have been deployed in the Dogharoun border area in Taybad city.

