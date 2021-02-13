Feb 13, 2021, 5:35 PM
Blast in Afghanistan-Iran border causes no harm to Iran: Cmdr

Mashhad, Feb 13, IRNA – The explosion of fuel tankers at a customs post in Afghanistan’s border town of Islam Qala near the Iranian border Saturday noon did not cause any loss of life or financial damage in the Dogharoun border of Iran, the Iranian Commander said on Saturday.

Border Guards Commander of Khorasan Razavi Brigadier General Majid Shoja noted that the forces are on high alert in the explosion-hit area and there are no problems in terms of the facilities and equipment needed.

Iran to dispatch rescue team to the area as asked by Herat governor 

The Head of the Crisis Management Department of Khorasan Razavi Province said that the governor of Herat has asked Iran for urgent assistance to contain the blaze.

Mohsen Nejat added that relief and rescue forces have been deployed in the Dogharoun border area in Taybad city.

