Blast in Afghanistan-Iran border causes no harm to Iran: Cmdr

Border Guards Commander of Khorasan Razavi Brigadier General Majid Shoja noted that the forces are on high alert in the explosion-hit area and there are no problems in terms of the facilities and equipment needed.

Iran to dispatch rescue team to the area as asked by Herat governor

The Head of the Crisis Management Department of Khorasan Razavi Province said that the governor of Herat has asked Iran for urgent assistance to contain the blaze.

Mohsen Nejat added that relief and rescue forces have been deployed in the Dogharoun border area in Taybad city.

