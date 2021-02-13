Official: COVID-19 claims 74 more lives in Iran

Lari said that with the 74 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 58,883.

Some 7,120 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 578 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that 1,291,726 patients out of a total of 1,510,873 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,720 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 9,993,224 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 108 million people across the world, from whom over 2,300,000 people have lost their lives.

9376**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish