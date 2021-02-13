Russia says Iran must be given economic incentives from JCPOA

"The last sentence seems to be absolutely relevant judging by the statements of the Iranian officials," Ulyanov wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"Hopefully the countries whom it may concern fully understand that," he added.

"They have significant experience to make the right conclusions. No question about that," he noted.

Ulyanov made the remarks in response to a message released by the Russian Mission in Vienna quoting Deputy Foreign Minister

Sergei Ryabkov saying: "We work w/#JCPOA parties, contacts w/#US resumed. Our position remains - #US has to make the first step as they left #NuclearDeal unilaterally. As far as ‘choreography’ is concerned - it’s a matter of diplomatic ‘technique’ & we’re working on it."

On 2 April 2015, the P5+1 (the US, the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) and Iran, in a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, reached an agreement to lift most of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for limits on the Islamic Republic's nuclear programs extending for at least ten years.

US President Donald Trump re-imposed the sanctions in November 2018 after leaving the landmark nuclear deal with Iran in May the same year. The American officials ignored the fact that the deal had been verified by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the form of its Resolution 2231.

The European states have been unable to push ahead their own agenda, because they have been in a weak position to persuade Trump to accept their opinions, but they pretend that they play like a strong international player.

