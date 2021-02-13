Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 13

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran: US should take first step to resolve JCPOA issues

Iran once again stressed that it is the US that should take the first step in order to resolve the issues surrounding the 2015 nuclear deal, urging Washington to stop “spouting off” amid growing inconsistencies on the American side.

“It’s impossible [for Iran] to take the initiative to make concessions,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with China’s Phoenix Television broadcast on Wednesday.

-- Iran setting up direct shipping service to Syria’s Latakia

Iran is to open a direct shipping line between its major container Persian Gulf port of Bandara Abbas in the south and Syria’s Mediterranean port of Latakia in early March, according to an official watching over trade between the two countries.

“Based on the agreement reached, cargo ships will be scheduled to carry freight from Iran to Syria once per month,” said Kayvan Kashefi, who serves as the Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce.

-- 80% of Iranian power plants fueled by natural gas: Minister

Iran’s energy minister said the country is currently supplying natural gas to four in every five of its power plants, on par with major economies in the world and in line with a government policy to reduce pollution and increase the exports of valuable liquid fuels.

Reza Ardakanian said that Iran is now fourth in the world after US, Russia and Japan considering the share of natural gas burnt in power plants to generate electricity.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Pakistan, Iran to Expand Security Cooperation

Iran and Pakistan on Friday called for promotion of cooperation on maritime security and interaction between the naval forces.

Head of an Iranian delegation to the Aman-2021 multinational naval exercise hosted by Pakistan Flotilla Admiral Aria Shafaqat Roudsari and the Islamic Republic’s military attaché to Islamabad Colonel Mostafa Qanbarpour held talks with Pakistan Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf in the port of Karachi on Friday. The sides stressed the importance of strengthening maritime cooperation, particularly through holding joint maneuvers.

-- Iranians Win Six More Medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Iranian competitors won six more medal at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mahdi Olad and Behzad Azizi won two gold medals on Day 2 at Men’s Shot Put F11 and Men’s Javelin, respectively.

Olad seized the gold after managing a 13.89 meters throw. Russian and Uzbek throwers won silver and bronze medals with 12.57 and 12.24 meters, respectively.

-- Iran, Iraq Reaffirm Friendship as Chief Judiciary Ends Visit

Iran’s Judiciary chief says the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian and Iraqi commanders, General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad early last year marked the violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and standing legal frameworks.

"The U.S. violated Iraq’s sovereignty, dominance, and laws by assassinating Martyrs Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis. We insist that the case should reach a deserving conclusion as soon as possible with Iran and Iraq’s cooperation,” Ebrahim Raeisi said in the Iraqi capital during a meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran wins two more gold medals at Para Athletics Grand Prix

Mahdi Moradi and Mahdi Olad from Iran won two more gold medals at the Dubai 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix on Friday.

Moradi claimed a gold medal at the Men’s Long Jump T/F13 with 6.57 meters.

Kazakhstan’s athlete won the silver medal with 6.44 meters and bronze medal went to Chinese Taipei’s competitor with 5.88 meters.

-- Oil production by Iran rises 62,000 bpd in January: OPEC

Iran produced 2.084 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January, registering a 62,000-bpd increase compared to the last month of 2020, according to OPEC’s latest monthly report published on Thursday.

Based on secondary sources, Iran had produced 2.022 million bpd of crude oil in December 2020. The report put average Iranian crude output for the last quarter of 2020 at 1.992 million barrels per day indicating a near 44,000-bpd increase compared to the figure for the third quarter of the said year.

-- Iran reduces PCR test validity for air passengers

Iran has reduced the validity of negative COVID-19 PCR test results from 96 hours to 72 hours for inbound and outbound passengers. According to the Health Ministry, and the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, people flying to or from Iran need to do their PCR test within 72 hours before their flights.

The new regulation replaced a role that required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative COVID test within 96 hours of departure.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish