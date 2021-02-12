FM: JCPOA enshrined remedial measures for non-compliance

"Have our E3 partners ever read para 36 of JCPOA & Iran's many letters on that basis?, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"By what logic is the onus on IRAN to stop its remedial measures undertaken a full year after the US withdrew from—and continues to violate—the JCPOA? What have E3 done to fulfill their duties?," he added.

The three EU states E3 said in a statement on Friday: "We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, note with grave concern the recent confirmation by the IAEA that Iran is producing uranium metal in violation of the JCPoA. Under the JCPoA, Iran committed not to engage in producing or acquiring uranium metal or to conduct research and development on uranium metallurgy for 15 years."

They claimed that Iran has no credible civilian justification for these activities, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish