Italy underlines resuming JCPOA talks

In her message which was released on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution victory, Belloni said Italy is looking forward to seeing resumption of talks on nuclear agreement which is a necessary tool for maintaining security and non-proliferation in the region.

Referring to historic relations between Tehran and Rome, she said cooperation between two countries have been reinforced.

Relations have been established based on mutual respect and joint determination for negotiation and developing innovative and effective cooperation for people of Iran and Italy, she noted.

Despite, complexities in political developments, negotiations between Iran and Italy have been underway in governmental and parliamentary level.

Belloni expressed hope for uprooting COVID19 by making international efforts.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to Italy Hamid Bayat said Iran has played a unique role in providing stability and security for the region and the world with heroic sacrifice in the front line of the fight against terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.

Iran established 42 years ago by the victory of the Islamic Revolution, is a governmental system based on the will and demand of the majority of Iranian people who toppled the despotic imperial regime in favor of a democratic one, he added.

He also stated that the Iranian people and government proved during 42 years that they respect treaties as long as there is bilateral respect and honest agreement; however, if they face atrocious maximum pressure, they would impose an unprecedented defeat to those who established the pressure and economic terrorism.

