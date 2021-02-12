Official: COVID-19 claims 58 more lives in Iran

Lari said that with the 58 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 58,809.

Some 7,298 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 557 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Lari noted that 1,285,014 patients out of a total of 1,503,753 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,762 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 9,938,625 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected about 107 million people across the world, from whom over 2,300,000 people have lost their lives.

