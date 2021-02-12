Speaker calls for expansion of China-Iran cooperation

Qalibaf sent separate messages to Li Zhanshu Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and Wang Yang head of the Consultative Assembly of the People's Republic of China, congratulating the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival.

The Iranian official called for development of mutual cooperation in various fields, expressing gratitude for holding virtual constructive talks in recent days.

He pointed to the common belief of parliaments of both countries for boosting friendly cooperation in different areas, which is also one of the main principles of foreign policy in Iran.

According to the speaker, the Iranian parliament backs any endeavor for consolidation and reinforcement of strategic relations between Beijing and Tehran.

Qalibaf also expressed confidence that the expansion of cooperation will open a new chapter in mutual collaborations.

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, he wished health, happiness and prosperity for the friendly Chinese government and people.

