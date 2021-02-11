Khatibzadeh: None of Iranian Consulate office staff arrested in Turkey

He made the remarks in reaction to an article published in a Turkish media outlet as well as certain allegations.

The spokesman stressed that none of the Iranian diplomats were arrested in Istanbul.

He described the article "as completely baseless which is based on sheer accusations."

He underlined that none of the employees of the Iranian Consulate General in Istanbul have been involved in the activities claimed by this media, and none of them have been arrested.

Khatibzadeh said the person mentioned in this media is not an employee of the Iranian Consulate General office.

He said Iran is in contact with the Turkey through official channels to follow up on the issue and clarify its dimensions.

