Iran condemns attack on UN convoy in Afghanistan

Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and regretted that violence in Afghanistan has reached a very dangerous stage.

He stressed that the country will feared to experience even growing violence and a deteriorating security situation if the international community, regional countries and all responsible officials in Afghanistan fail to pay due attention to such a situation.

A UN convoy was targeted on Kabul-Jalal Abad road on Thursday.

Afghanistan is witnessing increasing violence and worsening security conditions.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish