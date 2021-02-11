Iran condemns attack on UN convoy in Afghanistan

Khatibzadeh expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and regretted that violence in Afghanistan has reached a very dangerous stage.
He stressed that the country will feared to experience even growing violence and a deteriorating security situation if the international community, regional countries and all responsible officials in Afghanistan fail to pay due attention to such a situation.
A UN convoy was targeted on Kabul-Jalal Abad road on Thursday.
Afghanistan is witnessing increasing violence and worsening security conditions.
