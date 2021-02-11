Islamic Revolution preserves Muslims’ dignity: Croatian Grand Mufti

In a message on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Hasanovic noted that the Iranian revolution, led by late Imam Khomeini, created a milestone in the position of Islam and Muslims in the international arena.

He expressed congratulations on the occasion to the brotherly and friendly nation of Iran.

Hasanovic asked God for the preservation of this contemporary heritage, the strength of the state, and the health and prosperity of the nation.

Each year on the 22nd of the month of Bahman (Persian calendar), Iranians nationwide celebrate the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

This year, people took part in the rallies by their motorcycles and cars to observe health protocols to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

