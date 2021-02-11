Serbian president calls for expanding bilateral relations with Iran

In a message on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, he wished Iranians health and well-being.

He expressed the hope that the two states would further enhance cooperation based on mutual respect and the national interests of both sides.

Each year on the 22nd of the month of Bahman (Persian calendar), Iranians nationwide celebrate the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

This year, people took part in the rallies by their motorcycles and cars to observe health protocols to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish