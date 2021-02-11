Iran to punish assassins of Gen Soleimani: Defense Minister

As a great nation with strategic management, Iran will carry out this punishment without a doubt in the right place and time, the commander pointed out.

On Dec 16, 2020, the Supreme Leader made the remarks when he received the organizers of a commemoration ceremony on the first martyrdom anniversary of the former IRGC Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi popular commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

"Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani, as well as those who carried this out, should be punished", the Leader said, "stressing that this revenge will certainly happen at the right time."

General Soleimani and al-Muhandis were assassinated in a drone attack carried out by US terrorist army near Baghdad airport nearly a year ago.

