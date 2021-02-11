President: Iran observed no goodwill from new US Administration

The president said that if the new US administration is honest in its pledges, it has to start a new way and make good on the problems the previous administration caused for Iran.

Referring to problems on the way of providing COVID-19 vaccines, President Rouhani said: “a criminal, in power at the White House, prevented Iran’s banking transactions so that it took several weeks to take money from one bank to another.”

He said that the new US administration is different in words but nothing has changed in practice.

Referring to the beginning of COVID-19 vaccination in Iran on Tuesday, the president thanked the ministries of health and foreign affairs, the Central Bank of Iran and all those who worked to make breakthrough.

He expressed hope that all individuals more at risk will become vaccinated by the year-end and mass vaccination will begin next year.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish