Feb 11, 2021, 9:05 AM
Iran, Afghanistan keen on enhanced ties

Kabul, Feb 11, IRNA – Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian said in a meeting with Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Meerwais Nab, that Iran is keen on expansion of ties with Afghanistan.

The Iranian ambassador stressed Iran's role in securing a regional consensus to support the Afghan peace process.

Aminian expressed concern about the spread of violence in Afghanistan, and said that Iran has notified Taliban group that Tehran is opposed to any government taking power in Afghanistan by violence.

He also said that Iran supports the ceasefire in Afghanistan and supports the efforts to protect 20 years of achievements of the country.

The two sides also discussed about the finalization of a cooperation document between Iran and Afghanistan, as well as expansion of economic, cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries.

