Judiciary chief meets Iraqi parliament speaker

Raisi and al-Halbousi exchanged opinions on bilateral ties between Iran and Iraq and the ways to expand ties.

Raisi arrived in Baghdad at the head of a top-ranking delegation on Monday night and was accorded an official welcome by his Iraqi counterpart early on Tuesday.

During his three-day stay in Iraq, Raisi has already met with Iraqi President Barham Saleh, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq Faiq Zidan,

Pursuing the case for assassinating the late General Qasem Soleimani who was martyred in Iraq by US military is among most important goals in Raisi’s trip.

Iraq’s Judiciary recently brought charges against several people, including US President Donald Trump who directly ordered the assassination.

