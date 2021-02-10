Iran, Azerbaijan discuss academic cooperation

Pour Marjan hailed level of relations between two countries, saying efforts should be made for developing academic and scientific relations.

Academic cooperation can promote relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. Khazar University is interested in increasing relations with Iranian universities and scientific centers.

He added that the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization is responsible for developing academic and scientific relations with international scientific centers and holding cultural talks.

Irada Khalilova, for her part, welcomed Iranian diplomat’s initiatives with regard to cultural talks and hoped for promoting relations after COVID19 pandemic.

It is an honor that over 20 prestigious Iranian professors are teaching in Khazar University, she said adding that some Iranian students are also studying in this university.

