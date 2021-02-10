Envoy lauds Iran-Kuwait relations

According to Kuwaiti media, speaking in a ceremony to commemorate the 42nd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Irani hailed the role of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in boosting relations between two states.

Referring to Iran's achievements in scientific, economic and technical fields and its self-sufficiency in supplying agricultural, industrial and nano-technology fields, he said international statistics confirm Iran’s significant progress in all fields.

Strengthening constructive relations with neighboring states in political, economic, cultural and social fields are among Iran’s foreign policy priorities, he added.

He noted that COVID19 outbreak has not affected Iran-Kuwait relations.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister said Iran is aimed at creating a peaceful stable region.

He expressed Iran’s readiness for establishing cooperation with neighbors.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaegnlish