Iranian Judiciary Chief holds talks with Iraqi president

Iran's Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi and Iraqi President Barham Salih discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Baghdad and discussed ways to reinforce them.

Raisi, who is in Baghdad, had earlier visited the martyrdom place of the IRGC commander Lt General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades near to pay homage to them.

Also, he gave a speech in Baghdad on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Raisi arrived in Baghdad on Monday night at the official invitation of the head of Iraq's Judiciary Faegh Zeidan, on a three-day visit.

He is to meet and hold talks with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met on Tuesday to hold talks on further boosting bilateral relations.

