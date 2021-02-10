India congratulates victory Anniv. of Iran's Islamic Revolution

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday, in a message on his Twitter account, congratulated the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India in his message added, "It is deeply appreciated and a source of confident that the growth of these relations will continue."

Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

Rallies were staged in Tehran, simultaneously across Iran, to mark the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on the 22nd day of Bahman (February 11, 1979).

Iranian People attended the rallies by their motorcycles and cars to observe health protocols necessary to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

