Iran to permanently join EAEU in two weeks: Parliament speaker

Congratulating the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Qalibaf said that the trip was at the invitation of the Russian State Duma chairman and provided an opportunity to exchange opinions on regional and economic issues and parliamentarian cooperation.

He said that he delivered a message from Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding, "The Leader emphasized on long-term coordination and strategic agreements with Russia. His message was of course broader, covering other issues, including economic and political ones, how to achieve agreements, future communications and policies between Iran and Russia.”

Inspecting joint high commission meetings by parliament speakers of the two countries was another axis of talks, according to Qalibaf.

He added that the inspection included discussions on investments and power plants, especially the Sirik power plant which is ready to launch with over 1,000 MW capacity.

Referring to meetings with Russian and Iranian business people during his trip, the speaker also said, "Despite coronavirus pandemic, Iran’s exports to Russia have increased by 40 percent and a trading financial hub and a logistics center were planned to be launched to track customs and contracting issues."

He also remarked on Eurasia Economic Union (EAEU) which connects countries in the region to create a free trade zone, stating that Iran had commenced talks to make permanent its membership in the union.

Preparatory works for Iran's permanent membership in the EAEU is going to be done in two weeks, according to Qalibaf.

The speaker also underlined that he had discussed and made agreements on peace, national security, fight against terrorism, and Iran-Russia cooperation in Syria, as well as other security and defense issues, with the secretary of the Russian national security council.

Qalibaf also attended a meeting in the Russian center for oriental studies, where he said he talked about preventing US unilateralism in the region. He had also a speech in a meeting in the Russian Foreign Ministry Academy about Iran-Russia relations at the regional and global levels.

