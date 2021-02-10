Oman congratulates victory anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution

In his message on Wednesday, the Sultan of Oman described Iran as a friendly country and congratulated Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and also felicitated the Iranian government and nation on the occasion, and wished success, progress, and development.

The heads of several states sent separate messages to President Hassan Rouhani to congratulate the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Every year, the 10-day period from Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11 is celebrated in Iran and is dubbed as the `Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

Rallies were staged in Tehran, simultaneously across Iran, to mark the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on the 22nd day of Bahman (February 11, 1979).

Iranian People attended the rallies by their motorcycles and cars to observe health protocols necessary to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish