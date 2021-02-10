Islamic Revolution, blow to US hegemony: Russian expert

The US that had turned into to the sole superpower of the world after the disintegration of the Soviet Union faced a severe problem in implementing its policies in the Middle East due to the resistance of Iran after the Islamic Revolution, Nina Mamedova told IRNA.

Mamedova referred to the problems of the US in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Afghanistan, and added that Washington failed to reach its goals in these countries despite spending hundreds of billions of dollars from the US budget mainly because of the popular movements inspired by the Islamic Revolution led by Imam Khomeini.

The US cannot impose its policies on other countries, especially Iran, Russia and China, and solve the global issues according to its own will and colonial goals, she added.

She went on to say that the US supported the terrorists in Syria and Iraq and that Daesh formed with the help of the US, some Western countries, and certain Arab states, adding that the US policy of using terrorists was in vain, so Washington’s rage at Tehran multiplied and the US targeted Iran with sanctions.

She also noted that the policies of the US have failed as well, and the people of Yemen have responded the US-backed Saudis and stopped their policies against their country.

The Russian scholar went on to note that the US is under so big a pressure in Afghanistan that every once in while they promise to exit the country. It seems that despite heavy casualties and hefty expenditures, they will finally have to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Mamedova believed Iran has an independent policy in line with its national interests. Cooperation with Russia is also among the policies and in line with both countries’ interests.

She added that the cooperation can expand in economic, energy, transportation, military, and transportation.

