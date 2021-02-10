Iran will win economic war, accelerate fall of global hegemony: Statement

The statement further said that after the world witnessed the elevation of the Islamic Revolution in the East, it is now watching the fall of the corrupt Western civilization, especially the US.

The fall of centuries of oppression, injustice, and discrimination is not just a wish, it added.

Commemorating General Qasem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who were assassinated by the US and Israel, the statement reminded the world arrogance, especially the US, that they have had numerous miscalculations and have been decisively defeated.

It said that with all-out resistance, Iran will defeat the US in its plots to create disappointment among the people of Iran, adding that expecting help from enemies is a big mistake and an unforgiveable sin.

Regarding the sanctions and the nuclear deal, the statement said that as Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, Iran will not listen to the idle talks of the incapable people, adding that Iran will go back to nuclear deal commitments when the US removes all sanctions in action not in words or on the paper, and certainly only after the sanctions removal is verified by Iran.

Iran is the party that is allowed to lay down conditions, because of its compliance with commitments, it added.

The statement also supported the efforts of the medical staff and innovations of the Iranian engineers in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Rallies to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution were held across the country on Wednesday morning. People participated in the rallies using their motorcycles and cars to observe health protocols necessary to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish