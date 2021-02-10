Iran displays ballistic missiles on Islamic Revolution anniversary

The missiles on display included Zolfaghar Basir, Dezful, and Qiam.

With a range of 700 kilometers, Zolfaghar Basir is the newest member of class Zolfaghar missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force. It has an optic warhead and can hit vessels on the sea.

Dezful is another member of the same family with a range of 1,000 kilometers and is a surface-to-surface missile.

With a range of 800 kilometers, Qiam has two kinds, namely Qiam-1 and Qiam-2, and possesses a guided warhead. The same missile was used to hit Ain al-Assad, the US airbase in Iraq when the US assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

