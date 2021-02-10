Feb 10, 2021, 11:58 AM
Iran displays ballistic missiles on Islamic Revolution anniversary

Tehran, Feb 10, IRNA – Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) put on display three ballistic missiles in Azadi Square, western Tehran, on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The missiles on display included Zolfaghar Basir, Dezful, and Qiam.

With a range of 700 kilometers, Zolfaghar Basir is the newest member of class Zolfaghar missiles of the IRGC Aerospace Force. It has an optic warhead and can hit vessels on the sea.  

Dezful is another member of the same family with a range of 1,000 kilometers and is a surface-to-surface missile.

With a range of 800 kilometers, Qiam has two kinds, namely Qiam-1 and Qiam-2, and possesses a guided warhead. The same missile was used to hit Ain al-Assad, the US airbase in Iraq when the US assassinated Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.  

