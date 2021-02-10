Pres Rouhani: World owes its today security, tranquility to Iranian nation

The world owes its today security and tranquility to the Iranian nation, President Rouhani in an online speech on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Ceremonies to commemorate the occasion are being held nationwide by people riding motorcycles and driving cars due to the pandemic.

22 Bahman, which falls on February 10 this year, is annually commemorated across Iran to mark the victory of the Islamic Revolution against Shah in 1979.

On February 1, 1979, the late Imam Khomeini- Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic- returned to Iran after a 15-year exile. His return led to the victory of the Islamic Revolution only ten days later. The period has been termed as Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran.

The president also remarked that the Iranian nation's resistance led to Trump's defeat.

The refusal of the great Iranian nation to resist the Trump administration and Iran's decision to leave the landmark nuclear deal after the US withdrawal would have led to Trump's victory but people's resistance and government's wise policies brought victory for Iran, the president stressed.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the 2015 nuclear deal in May, 2018, and imposed the highest level of sanctions as he claimed on Iran in November the same year.

Iran celebrates the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution this year while the nation is near to embrace victory over economic war after three years, the president added.

In his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the recent Judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the United States and said the isolation brought to the US by Iran's resistance in the international arenas is a historic event.

On February 3, the International Court of Justice, which has its seat at The Hague, rejected the US objection concerning "Alleged Violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights (the Islamic Republic of Iran versus the United States of America)".

Iran has already filed a suit in the ICJ against the US re-imposition of unilateral sanctions as Washington withdrew unilaterally on May 8, 2018, from the Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and imposed the sanctions on Iran in November the same year.

