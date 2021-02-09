Iran’s Speaker leaves Moscow for Tehran

During his stay here, he held talks with Russian officials on economic, political, security, and cultural issues, as well as regional and international affairs, Qalibaf told reporters as he was leaving Russia.

Delivering a message from the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Russia and holding meetings with high-ranking officials on ways of further boosting bilateral relations, he pointed out.

Iran stated its stances regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to Russia, he said, adding that Russia supported the stances.

The two states agreed to hold an economic commission in Tehran in the coming year, he underlined.

Also, both sides agreed not to allow the US to interfere in the region and support terrorists.

Heading a ranking delegation upon the invitation Volodin Viaсheslav Viktoroviсh, Qalibaf had left Tehran for Moscow on Sunday.

