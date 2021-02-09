Iran envoy: US must take first step

In an interview with FRANCE 24 media, Takht Ravanchi stated that the US must take the first step to return to the JCPOA.

He went on to say that it was not Iran that had left the negotiating table of the nuclear deal (JCPOA).

The commitment they made to Iran was not fulfilled, he said, adding that Iran had no other option but to reduce its obligations under Article 36 of the JCPOA.

Iran waited a year after that the US illegally withdrew from the JCPOA, he said, noting that the other participants to the deal suggested that Iran would not leave the deal aside.

Iranians do not believe in the US, he said, adding that the US must live up to its obligations to increase the trust among the nation of Iran.

When it comes to returning to the JCPOA, it means that the US must honor its commitments, he underlined.

The US has violated the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, he said, noting that it is crystal clear what country must take the first step.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish